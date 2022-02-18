Magna Gold (OTCMKTS:MGLQF) Trading Up 1.4%

Magna Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MGLQF) shares were up 1.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as 0.59 and last traded at 0.57. Approximately 7,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 35,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.57.

Separately, Desjardins started coverage on Magna Gold in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$1.30 price objective for the company.

Magna Gold Corp. is a gold exploration stage company. It is focused on acquiring, exploring and developing properties in Mexico. The firm’s primary asset is the San Francisco gold mine in Sonora, Mexico and exploration stage projects include San Judas, La Pima and Mercedes. The company was founded on January 9, 2018 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

