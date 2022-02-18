Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (NYSE:MCN) Short Interest Update

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (NYSE:MCN) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 117,600 shares, a decrease of 35.1% from the January 15th total of 181,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 732,908 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,877,000 after purchasing an additional 142,987 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 471,779 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,703,000 after purchasing an additional 5,769 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 183,981 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 7,332 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 176,040 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 5,807 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 115,868 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 13,481 shares during the period.

MCN stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.68. 56,443 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,347. Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund has a 52-week low of $7.12 and a 52-week high of $8.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th.

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund Company Profile

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Madison Investment Holdings, Inc It is managed by Madison Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

