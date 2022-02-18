Lithium & Boron Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LBTI) Short Interest Update

Lithium & Boron Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LBTI) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the January 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Lithium & Boron Technology stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.50. The stock had a trading volume of 4,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,082. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.28 and its 200 day moving average is $1.19. Lithium & Boron Technology has a twelve month low of $0.79 and a twelve month high of $2.95.

Lithium & Boron Technology Company Profile

Lithium & Boron Technology, Inc engages in the manufacturing of boric acid. It operates through the Manufacture and Sale of Boric Acid segment. The company was founded by James Jun Wang and Wen Bin Lin in 1954 and is headquartered in Xai Xi, China.

