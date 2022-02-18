Lithium & Boron Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LBTI) Short Interest Update

Lithium & Boron Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LBTI) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the January 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of Lithium & Boron Technology stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.50. The stock had a trading volume of 4,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,082. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.28 and its 200 day moving average is $1.19. Lithium & Boron Technology has a twelve month low of $0.79 and a twelve month high of $2.95.
Lithium & Boron Technology Company Profile
