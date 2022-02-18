LINK (LN) Price Down 11.8% Over Last 7 Days

LINK (CURRENCY:LN) traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. One LINK coin can now be bought for about $128.42 or 0.00316549 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, LINK has traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. LINK has a total market capitalization of $767.40 million and approximately $1.74 million worth of LINK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get LINK alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002466 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001917 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00044958 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,872.83 or 0.07081516 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40,511.81 or 0.99861630 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.91 or 0.00049067 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.58 or 0.00050736 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003064 BTC.

LINK Profile

LINK’s launch date was April 1st, 2018. LINK’s total supply is 6,044,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,975,799 coins. The official message board for LINK is medium.com/linkecosystem . The official website for LINK is link.network . LINK’s official Twitter account is @link_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LINK is a universally used base cryptocurrency (digital token) in the LINK ecosystem, distributed and used by a range of services. LINK is based on an independent blockchain main net called LINK Chain, designed to offer performance and stability, and able to support the use of dApps for LINE users. LINK Chain is a consortium-type blockchain platform where each participating service constitutes one node in a larger network. It is built on a high-performing blockchain core network that can process more than 1,000 transactions per second in a single thread. LINK Chain supports prompt consensus based on the LFT (Loop Fault Tolerance) algorithm supporting BFT (Byzantine Fault Tolerance). “

Buying and Selling LINK

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LINK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LINK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LINK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LINK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.