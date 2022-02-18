LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.670-$0.710 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.870. The company issued revenue guidance of $212 million-$220 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $224.55 million.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LifeVantage in a research note on Monday. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Get LifeVantage alerts:

Shares of LFVN stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,415. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.77. The company has a market cap of $69.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.30. LifeVantage has a one year low of $4.63 and a one year high of $9.90.

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.19). LifeVantage had a return on equity of 30.05% and a net margin of 4.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that LifeVantage will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LifeVantage news, Director Michael A. Beindorff acquired 7,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.85 per share, with a total value of $34,886.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LFVN. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of LifeVantage by 16.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in LifeVantage by 10.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in LifeVantage by 17.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 4,002 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in LifeVantage by 86.1% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 82,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 38,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in LifeVantage by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. 34.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LifeVantage

LifeVantage Corp. engages in the identification, research, development and distribution of advanced nutraceutical dietary supplements and personal care products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas Region and Asia/Pacific and Europe Region. Its products include Protandim, LifeVantage Omega+ and ProBio, TrueScience and Petandim for dogs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LifeVantage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeVantage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.