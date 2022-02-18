Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.64 Per Share

Brokerages expect Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) to report $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Liberty Broadband’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.82 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.45. Liberty Broadband posted earnings per share of $1.44 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Liberty Broadband will report full year earnings of $3.68 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $9.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.26 to $10.78. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Liberty Broadband.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LBRDK. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Liberty Broadband from $220.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Liberty Broadband has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.83.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 76.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ LBRDK traded down $4.59 on Thursday, hitting $148.81. 696,978 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,037,178. The business’s fifty day moving average is $152.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.70. Liberty Broadband has a 12 month low of $136.56 and a 12 month high of $194.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.09 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

