Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 17.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Lattice Semiconductor updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

Lattice Semiconductor stock traded down $3.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $61.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,395,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,398,442. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.38, a P/E/G ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.30 and its 200 day moving average is $67.24. Lattice Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $39.08 and a 1-year high of $85.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.40.

LSCC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.00.

In related news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 2,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $119,009.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 15,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $1,216,967.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 201,860 shares of company stock valued at $14,556,545 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 1,422.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 566,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,852,000 after acquiring an additional 529,738 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 334,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,765,000 after acquiring an additional 9,267 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 260,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,056,000 after acquiring an additional 18,944 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 189,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,598,000 after acquiring an additional 4,310 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 451.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 63,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,860,000 after acquiring an additional 51,618 shares during the period. 96.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lattice Semiconductor declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, November 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

