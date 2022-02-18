KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $22.02, but opened at $24.32. KnowBe4 shares last traded at $22.33, with a volume of 12,939 shares.

The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $69.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis.

KNBE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on KnowBe4 from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on KnowBe4 from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KnowBe4 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on KnowBe4 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, raised their price target on KnowBe4 from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.43.

In other KnowBe4 news, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 11,845 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total transaction of $264,025.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders sold 26,136 shares of company stock worth $586,707 over the last three months.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KNBE. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in KnowBe4 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,036,962,000. Shannon River Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in KnowBe4 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,733,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in KnowBe4 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,205,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of KnowBe4 by 154.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,078,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,566,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of KnowBe4 by 277.9% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,183,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,917,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341,345 shares in the last quarter. 41.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.32.

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

