Katalyo 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $65,389.00 (KTLYO)

Katalyo (CURRENCY:KTLYO) traded 14.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. Katalyo has a market capitalization of $633,481.83 and approximately $65,389.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Katalyo has traded down 16.2% against the US dollar. One Katalyo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0592 or 0.00000146 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002472 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001930 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00044722 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,871.01 or 0.07093522 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,478.53 or 1.00012086 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.90 or 0.00049162 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.59 or 0.00050875 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003070 BTC.

Katalyo Coin Profile

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo . The official website for Katalyo is www.katalyo.com . Katalyo’s official message board is katalyo.medium.com . The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Katalyo

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Katalyo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Katalyo using one of the exchanges listed above.

