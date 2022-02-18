JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Price Target to GBX 3,550

British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,100 ($41.95) to GBX 3,550 ($48.04) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 3,400 ($46.01) to GBX 4,200 ($56.83) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,250 ($43.98) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Monday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,800 ($51.42) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of British American Tobacco to a sector perform rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($44.65) price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 3,691 ($49.95).
BATS stock opened at GBX 3,435.50 ($46.49) on Tuesday. British American Tobacco has a 1 year low of GBX 2,478 ($33.53) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,456.50 ($46.77). The firm has a market cap of £78.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,000.60 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,756.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.84, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.85.
About British American Tobacco
British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.
