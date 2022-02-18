JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Price Target to GBX 3,550

British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,100 ($41.95) to GBX 3,550 ($48.04) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 3,400 ($46.01) to GBX 4,200 ($56.83) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,250 ($43.98) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Monday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,800 ($51.42) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of British American Tobacco to a sector perform rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($44.65) price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 3,691 ($49.95).

BATS stock opened at GBX 3,435.50 ($46.49) on Tuesday. British American Tobacco has a 1 year low of GBX 2,478 ($33.53) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,456.50 ($46.77). The firm has a market cap of £78.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,000.60 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,756.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.84, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.85.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 54.45 ($0.74) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is a positive change from British American Tobacco’s previous dividend of $53.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.75%.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

