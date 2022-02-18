JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Engie (EPA:ENGI) a €20.50 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €20.50 ($23.30) target price on Engie (EPA:ENGI) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on ENGI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.50 ($15.34) price target on Engie in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays set a €16.50 ($18.75) price objective on Engie in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. UBS Group set a €16.50 ($18.75) price objective on Engie in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €18.50 ($21.02) price target on Engie in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Engie has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €16.50 ($18.75).

Engie stock opened at €14.40 ($16.37) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €13.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €12.64. Engie has a 52-week low of €12.16 ($13.82) and a 52-week high of €15.16 ($17.23).

About Engie

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through France Excluding Infrastructures, France Infrastructures, Rest of Europe, Latin America, USA & Canada, Middle East, Asia, & Africa, and Others segments. It provides energy sales and services for buildings and industry, cities and regions, and infrastructures, as well as to individual and professional customers; and operates natural gas transportation, storage, and distribution networks and facilities, and LNG terminals primarily in France, as well as sells access rights to these terminals.

