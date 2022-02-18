JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) a €180.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €180.00 ($204.55) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €200.00 ($227.27) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €154.00 ($175.00) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €133.00 ($151.14) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays set a €200.00 ($227.27) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €154.00 ($175.00) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €164.67 ($187.12).

SU stock opened at €146.40 ($166.36) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €161.32 and a 200-day moving average price of €154.09. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 52-week low of €64.88 ($73.73) and a 52-week high of €76.34 ($86.75).

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical car charging, electrical protection and control products, emergency lighting, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

