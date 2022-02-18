John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) Receives $310.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $310.00.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of John Wood Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 360 ($4.87) to GBX 330 ($4.47) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on John Wood Group from GBX 330 ($4.47) to GBX 290 ($3.92) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th.

Shares of John Wood Group stock remained flat at $$3.40 on Thursday. John Wood Group has a 12-month low of $2.44 and a 12-month high of $4.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.95.

John Wood Group Plc is an energy service company. It engages in the provision of engineering, production support, maintenance management and industrial gas turbine overhaul, and repair services to the oil and gas and power generation industries. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Asset Solutions EAAA, Asset Solutions Americas, Technical Consulting Solutions, and Investment Services.

