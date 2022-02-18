Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM)

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their buy rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) in a report released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a C$50.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$45.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for First Quantum Minerals’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. CSFB set a C$25.00 price target on First Quantum Minerals and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays lowered First Quantum Minerals from an equal weight rating to an underperform rating and set a C$23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Eight Capital upped their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$35.93.

First Quantum Minerals stock opened at C$34.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.85, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.89. First Quantum Minerals has a 52 week low of C$20.67 and a 52 week high of C$37.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$23.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$31.97 and a 200-day moving average of C$28.27.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. First Quantum Minerals’s payout ratio is 0.73%.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

