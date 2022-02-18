Jane Tufnell Buys 2,000 Shares of ICG Enterprise Trust PLC (LON:ICGT) Stock

ICG Enterprise Trust PLC (LON:ICGT) insider Jane Tufnell bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,198 ($16.21) per share, with a total value of £23,960 ($32,422.19).

LON:ICGT opened at GBX 1,242 ($16.81) on Friday. ICG Enterprise Trust PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 954 ($12.91) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,314 ($17.78). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,247.29 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,212.25. The firm has a market cap of £850.98 million and a PE ratio of 2.97.

Get ICG Enterprise Trust alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a GBX 6 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. ICG Enterprise Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.06%.

ICG Enterprise Trust PLC specializes in direct and fund of funds investments. The fund does not make venture capital investments in startups or early stage funds. The fund also provides growth capital. In direct co-investments, the fund invests in buyouts of mature companies. For fund of fund investments, the fund seeks to invest in primary funds, secondary fund purchases, private equity buyout funds, growth capital funds, and mezzanine funds.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ICG Enterprise Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICG Enterprise Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.