iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Target of Unusually High Options Trading (BATS:ITB)

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 45,844 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 999% compared to the average volume of 4,171 put options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ITB. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,515,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $374,452,000 after buying an additional 1,430,309 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 583.6% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,064,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,416,000 after buying an additional 1,284,000 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,443,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 114.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,180,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,330,000 after buying an additional 1,161,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,485,000.

ITB traded down $1.81 on Thursday, reaching $66.69. The company had a trading volume of 2,355,375 shares. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.19 and a fifty-two week high of $46.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.16 and its 200 day moving average is $73.46.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

