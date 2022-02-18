ironSource (NYSE:IS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

ironSource (NYSE:IS) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $158.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.63 million. The company’s revenue was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. ironSource updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of ironSource stock traded down $0.49 on Thursday, hitting $6.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,040,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,647,593. ironSource has a 1 year low of $5.69 and a 1 year high of $13.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.24.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IS. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of ironSource by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 70,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ironSource during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in ironSource by 112.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 30,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 15,975 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in ironSource by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 171,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 27,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in ironSource during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Institutional investors own 18.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial began coverage on ironSource in a report on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on ironSource from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson started coverage on ironSource in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on ironSource in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on ironSource from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ironSource presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

About ironSource

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators. Its platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

