IRISnet (IRIS) Price Hits $0.0724

IRISnet (CURRENCY:IRIS) traded down 7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 17th. One IRISnet coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0724 or 0.00000178 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, IRISnet has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar. IRISnet has a total market cap of $88.07 million and $6.66 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get IRISnet alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002462 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001932 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.40 or 0.00045283 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,876.84 or 0.07080495 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,690.41 or 1.00147476 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.00 or 0.00049220 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.73 or 0.00051032 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003135 BTC.

About IRISnet

IRISnet’s genesis date was May 31st, 2018. IRISnet’s total supply is 2,063,278,085 coins and its circulating supply is 1,215,754,036 coins. IRISnet’s official website is www.irisnet.org . IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for IRISnet is medium.com/irisnet-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “The IRIS network is an internet of blockchains intended to provide a technology foundation that facilitates construction of distributed business applications. The IRIS network is part of the larger Cosmos network — all zones in the network would be able to interact with any other zone in the Cosmos network over the standard IBC protocol. By introducing a layer of service semantics into the network, IRIS is going to provide an innovative solution that enables a whole new set of business scenarios, which would result in an increase in scale and diversity of the Cosmos network. “

Buying and Selling IRISnet

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IRISnet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IRISnet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IRISnet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IRISnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IRISnet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.