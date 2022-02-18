International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com cut shares of International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on IFF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a buy rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $127.00 to $121.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $158.93.

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $135.70 on Monday. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 52-week low of $125.39 and a 52-week high of $157.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $140.23 and a 200 day moving average of $144.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $34.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.06.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 6.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently 256.91%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,058 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter valued at $1,650,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 450,578 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $67,880,000 after buying an additional 13,468 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 8,586 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

