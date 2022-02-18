Insider Selling: Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Director Sells 200 Shares of Stock

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Director Susan C. Athey sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Expedia Group stock traded down $4.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $209.31. 2,930,075 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,815,707. The company has a market cap of $31.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. Expedia Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.77 and a twelve month high of $217.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $181.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.89.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The online travel company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.79. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.92) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 147.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 116.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 156 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 4,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 168 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $181.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $205.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $216.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.96.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.