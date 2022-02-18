Insider Selling: Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) Insider Sells 922 Shares of Stock

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) insider Richard J. Jacquet sold 922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total value of $19,232.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:COUR traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.13. The stock had a trading volume of 556,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,116,635. Coursera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.32 and a twelve month high of $62.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.32.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $115.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.73 million. Coursera had a negative net margin of 32.38% and a negative return on equity of 46.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.54) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Coursera, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Coursera during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coursera during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Coursera in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Coursera by 1,303.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coursera in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on COUR shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Coursera from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Coursera from $55.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Coursera from $47.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Coursera from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Coursera from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.12.

About Coursera

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

