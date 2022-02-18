Insider Selling: Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) CFO Sells 12,187 Shares of Stock

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 12,187 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total value of $532,571.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Boston Scientific stock traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $42.83. 7,785,182 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,881,933. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.07, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.85. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.88 and a fifty-two week high of $46.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.10.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $268,761,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 572.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,357,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $270,075,000 after buying an additional 5,411,822 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 122,400,261 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,310,947,000 after buying an additional 4,557,618 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $152,629,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 86.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,651,568 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $245,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

