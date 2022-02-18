Insider Buying: WH Ireland Group plc (LON:WHI) Insider Acquires 44,444 Shares of Stock

WH Ireland Group plc (LON:WHI) insider Tom Wood bought 44,444 shares of WH Ireland Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 45 ($0.61) per share, for a total transaction of £19,999.80 ($27,063.33).
WHI stock opened at GBX 45 ($0.61) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.11, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 46.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 51.17. WH Ireland Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 40 ($0.54) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 59.90 ($0.81). The company has a market capitalization of £27.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44.
About WH Ireland Group
