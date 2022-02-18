Insider Buying: WH Ireland Group plc (LON:WHI) Insider Acquires 44,444 Shares of Stock

WH Ireland Group plc (LON:WHI) insider Tom Wood bought 44,444 shares of WH Ireland Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 45 ($0.61) per share, for a total transaction of £19,999.80 ($27,063.33).

WHI stock opened at GBX 45 ($0.61) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.11, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 46.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 51.17. WH Ireland Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 40 ($0.54) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 59.90 ($0.81). The company has a market capitalization of £27.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44.

About WH Ireland Group

WH Ireland Group plc, a financial services company, provides wealth management, wealth planning, and corporate and institutional broking services primarily in the United Kingdom and the Isle of Man. It operates through two segments, Wealth Management, and Corporate and Institutional Broking. The Wealth Management segment provides bespoke wealth management solutions and independent financial advisory services to retail clients.

