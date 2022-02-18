Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $419.25.

Several research firms have issued reports on ILMN. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Illumina from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Illumina from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Illumina from $437.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company.

Get Illumina alerts:

NASDAQ:ILMN traded down $16.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $317.84. The company had a trading volume of 752,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,115,980. Illumina has a 52-week low of $316.52 and a 52-week high of $526.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $369.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $407.50. The company has a market capitalization of $49.68 billion, a PE ratio of 52.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The life sciences company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.25. Illumina had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Illumina will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $37,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,636 shares of company stock worth $657,307. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ILMN. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 26,995 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $12,774,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,187,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Illumina by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,270 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $12,904,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Illumina by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 56,958 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $26,547,000 after purchasing an additional 7,871 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Illumina by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,564 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.