IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Price Target Increased to C$57.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) had its target price upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$55.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of IGM Financial to C$62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$55.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$49.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IGM Financial presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$57.00.

TSE IGM opened at C$45.42 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$46.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$46.57. The stock has a market cap of C$10.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.56. IGM Financial has a 12-month low of C$34.35 and a 12-month high of C$51.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.563 dividend. This is a positive change from IGM Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. IGM Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.25%.

In related news, Director James Patrick O’sullivan bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$45.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$503,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,763 shares in the company, valued at C$1,224,407.25.

About IGM Financial

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

