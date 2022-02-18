Icecure Medical Ltd (NASDAQ:ICCM) Short Interest Update

Icecure Medical Ltd (NASDAQ:ICCM) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 79,900 shares, a decrease of 28.0% from the January 15th total of 111,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 229,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Icecure Medical by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 6,440 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Icecure Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $348,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Icecure Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $165,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Icecure Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,468,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Icecure Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000.

Shares of ICCM traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,782. Icecure Medical has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $16.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.82.

Icecure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Icecure Medical will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ICCM. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of Icecure Medical in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on Icecure Medical from $14.50 to $9.50 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Brookline Capital Acquisition began coverage on Icecure Medical in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.65 price objective on the stock.

IceCure Medical Ltd. develops and markets an advanced liquid-nitrogen-based cryoablation therapy for the treatment of tumors by freezing, with the primary focus areas being breast, kidney, bone and lung cancer. IceCure Medical Ltd. is based in CAESAREA, Israel.

