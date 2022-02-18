IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) versus Model N (NYSE:MODN) Financial Contrast

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) and Model N (NYSE:MODN) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.5% of IAC/InterActiveCorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.4% of Model N shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.5% of IAC/InterActiveCorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Model N shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for IAC/InterActiveCorp and Model N, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IAC/InterActiveCorp 0 1 11 0 2.92 Model N 0 0 5 0 3.00

IAC/InterActiveCorp currently has a consensus price target of $170.92, indicating a potential upside of 48.61%. Model N has a consensus price target of $39.50, indicating a potential upside of 55.15%. Given Model N’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Model N is more favorable than IAC/InterActiveCorp.

Profitability

This table compares IAC/InterActiveCorp and Model N’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IAC/InterActiveCorp 31.44% -0.13% -0.10% Model N -15.37% -8.26% -2.91%

Risk & Volatility

IAC/InterActiveCorp has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Model N has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares IAC/InterActiveCorp and Model N’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IAC/InterActiveCorp $3.05 billion 3.16 $269.73 million $11.72 9.81 Model N $193.45 million 4.79 -$29.74 million ($0.84) -30.31

IAC/InterActiveCorp has higher revenue and earnings than Model N. Model N is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IAC/InterActiveCorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

IAC/InterActiveCorp beats Model N on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine’s annual standing of the world’s most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC’s family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries. The company is headquartered in the Chelsea neighborhood of New York City and has business operations and satellite offices around the world. In December 2004, Expedia split from IAC as a separate publicly traded company. In December 2011, TripAdvisor spun out from Expedia. In August 2008, IAC split into five separate publicly traded companies. The four spun-off companies were HSN, Ticketmaster, Interval Leisure Group, and Tree.com. IAC’s notable acquisitions include: – 2012: [The About Group](http://www.crunchbase.com/organization/about-com) – 2011: [OkCupid](http://www.crunchbase.com/organization/okcupid) – 2011: [Meetic](htt

Model N Company Profile

Model N, Inc. engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its industry solutions include: revenue cloud for pharma, revenue cloud for medtech, revenue cloud for high tech and business services for life sciences. The firm’s products include: channel data management, channel management, deal Intelligence, deal management for high tech, deal management for life sciences, global pricing management, global tender management, government pricing, intelligence cloud, market development fund management, medicaid, payer management, price intelligence, provider management, rebate management and validata. Its services include: business services, customer support, education services, express services, global customer success, managed services & support and strategic services. The company was founded by Yarden Malka, Zack Rinat and Ali Tore on December 14, 1999 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

