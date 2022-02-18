IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Reaches New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after Cowen lowered their price target on the stock from $190.00 to $180.00. The stock traded as low as $118.00 and last traded at $118.00, with a volume of 1907 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $120.88.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on IAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $189.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $218.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $170.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IAC/InterActiveCorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.92.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IAC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 26.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,476,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763,342 shares in the last quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 53.3% during the third quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC now owns 2,906,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,736,000 after buying an additional 1,010,157 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 23.1% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,691,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,912,000 after buying an additional 691,835 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,705,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 4,906.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 511,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,798,000 after buying an additional 501,261 shares during the period. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $130.28 and its 200-day moving average is $133.97. The firm has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.12.

About IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine’s annual standing of the world’s most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC’s family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries.

