Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO) Short Interest Update

Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 418,400 shares, an increase of 43.0% from the January 15th total of 292,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 809,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Histogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Get Histogen alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSTO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Histogen during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC grew its stake in Histogen by 124.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 52,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 29,019 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. bought a new position in Histogen during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Histogen in the second quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Histogen by 265.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 71,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 51,876 shares in the last quarter. 6.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Histogen stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.24. The company had a trading volume of 578,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 903,537. The stock has a market cap of $9.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.30 and a 200 day moving average of $0.58. Histogen has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $1.98.

About Histogen

Histogen, Inc engages in the development of potential first-in-class restorative therapeutics that ignite the body’s natural process to repair and maintain healthy biological function. It focuses in Human Multipotent Cell Conditioned Media, Human Extracellular Matrix, and Hair Stimulating Complex. The company was founded by Steven J.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Histogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Histogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.