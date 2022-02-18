Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800,000 shares, a drop of 23.1% from the January 15th total of 2,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 606,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 88,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,604,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA grew its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 116,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,547,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 9.0% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 4,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter.

Get Hilton Grand Vacations alerts:

HGV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations stock traded down $2.34 on Thursday, reaching $52.01. The company had a trading volume of 414,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,357. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 4.95. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 52-week low of $35.35 and a 52-week high of $56.33. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of -58.44 and a beta of 2.10.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and the financing solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.