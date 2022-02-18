Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Barrington Research raised their price target on the stock from $96.00 to $102.00. The stock traded as high as $83.46 and last traded at $83.46, with a volume of 1965 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.84.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HSIC. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Henry Schein from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Henry Schein from $98.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Henry Schein from $98.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Henry Schein from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.33.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

In related news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total value of $2,262,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HSIC. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Henry Schein in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Henry Schein in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Henry Schein in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Henry Schein in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 44.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.73. The company has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.82.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.16. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 5.12%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

Henry Schein Company Profile (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.