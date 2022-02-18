Head to Head Review: U.S. Stem Cell (OTCMKTS:USRM) & Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE)

U.S. Stem Cell (OTCMKTS:USRM) and Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Get U.S. Stem Cell alerts:

U.S. Stem Cell has a beta of 1.72, suggesting that its stock price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Science 37 has a beta of -0.14, suggesting that its stock price is 114% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares U.S. Stem Cell and Science 37’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio U.S. Stem Cell $280,000.00 18.70 -$2.89 million N/A N/A Science 37 N/A N/A -$560,000.00 N/A N/A

Science 37 has lower revenue, but higher earnings than U.S. Stem Cell.

Profitability

This table compares U.S. Stem Cell and Science 37’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U.S. Stem Cell -1,112.03% N/A -1,283.06% Science 37 N/A -1,223.14% -25.59%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for U.S. Stem Cell and Science 37, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score U.S. Stem Cell 0 0 0 0 N/A Science 37 0 0 4 0 3.00

Science 37 has a consensus target price of $17.50, suggesting a potential upside of 105.88%. Given Science 37’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Science 37 is more favorable than U.S. Stem Cell.

Summary

Science 37 beats U.S. Stem Cell on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About U.S. Stem Cell

U.S. Stem Cell, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which focuses on the discovery, development, and subject to regulatory approval, commercialization of autologous cell therapies for the treatment of chronic and acute heart damage. Its product MyoCell, deals with the clinical therapy designed to populate regions of scar tissue within a patient’s heart with autologous muscle cells, or cells from a patient’s body, for the purpose of improving cardiac function in chronic heart failure patients. The company was founded by Howard J. Leonhardt and Robert D. Lashinski on August 12, 1999 and is headquartered in Sunrise, FL.

About Science 37

Science 37 Inc. provides operating system for agile clinical trials. Science 37 Inc., formerly known as LifeSci Acquisition II Corp., is based in LOS ANGELES.

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Stem Cell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Stem Cell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.