Harmony Gold Mining Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:HMY)

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 20,086 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,663% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,139 call options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new position in Harmony Gold Mining during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in Harmony Gold Mining during the third quarter valued at $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 465.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,787 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 8,881 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Harmony Gold Mining during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Harmony Gold Mining during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 26.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Harmony Gold Mining alerts:

Separately, HSBC lowered Harmony Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Harmony Gold Mining has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.30.

Shares of NYSE HMY traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.13. 15,528,009 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,488,254. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Harmony Gold Mining has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $5.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.79.

About Harmony Gold Mining

Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd. engages in mining and exploration of gold. It involves in building mines, open-pit operation, sales and financial management, land rehabilitation and mine closure. It operates through the following segments: Tshepong Operations, Phoenix, Kalgold, Waste Rock Dumps, Central Plant Reclamation, Moab Khotsong, Bambanani, Joel, Doornkop, Target 1, Kusasalethu, Masimong, and Unisel.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Gold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Gold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.