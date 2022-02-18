Hammerson (LON:HMSO) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reissued their underweight rating on shares of Hammerson (LON:HMSO) in a research report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 32.50 ($0.44) price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Shore Capital restated a coverage pending rating on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Peel Hunt restated a sell rating and set a GBX 25 ($0.34) target price on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 40 ($0.54) price target on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Liberum Capital reiterated a sell rating and issued a GBX 27 ($0.37) price target on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Hammerson from GBX 35 ($0.47) to GBX 31 ($0.42) and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Sell and an average price target of GBX 30.79 ($0.42).

LON:HMSO opened at GBX 37.42 ($0.51) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 35.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 34.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.52, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.41. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.65 billion and a PE ratio of -1.55. Hammerson has a 12 month low of GBX 20.34 ($0.28) and a 12 month high of GBX 44.60 ($0.60).

In other news, insider Habib Annous bought 165,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 32 ($0.43) per share, with a total value of £52,800 ($71,447.90). Also, insider Rita-Rose Gagné bought 306,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 33 ($0.45) per share, for a total transaction of £101,226.84 ($136,978.13).

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

