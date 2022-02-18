GreenPower Motor (CVE:GPV) Lifted to “Buy” at Roth Capital

Roth Capital upgraded shares of GreenPower Motor (CVE:GPV) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

GPV opened at C$8.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.92 and a 200 day moving average price of C$15.09. The company has a market cap of C$180.30 million and a PE ratio of -12.68. GreenPower Motor has a 1 year low of C$6.25 and a 1 year high of C$38.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.01, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 5.99.

GreenPower Motor (CVE:GPV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported C($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$6.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.28 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GreenPower Motor will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Fraser Atkinson acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$11.20 per share, with a total value of C$56,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,148,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$12,866,179.20. Also, Senior Officer Brendan Riley purchased 9,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$11.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$108,092.39. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 81,716 shares in the company, valued at C$911,827.99.

About GreenPower Motor

GreenPower Motor Company Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. It offers all-electric transit, school, and charter buses. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

