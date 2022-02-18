GreenPower Motor (CVE:GPV) Lifted to “Buy” at Roth Capital

Roth Capital upgraded shares of GreenPower Motor (CVE:GPV) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
GPV opened at C$8.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.92 and a 200 day moving average price of C$15.09. The company has a market cap of C$180.30 million and a PE ratio of -12.68. GreenPower Motor has a 1 year low of C$6.25 and a 1 year high of C$38.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.01, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 5.99.
GreenPower Motor (CVE:GPV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported C($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$6.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.28 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GreenPower Motor will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.
About GreenPower Motor
GreenPower Motor Company Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. It offers all-electric transit, school, and charter buses. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.
Further Reading
- The Bottom Is In For Walmart
- Palantir Tests Investors Patience, But May Still Pay Off Over Time
- Buy The Dip In NVIDIA, Before It’s Too Late
- The Institutions Begin To Shed Tightly Held Allison Transmission
- Construction, Concrete and Asphalt Prices Keep Going Up: Stocks to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for GreenPower Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenPower Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.