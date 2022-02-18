Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Brokerages expect Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) to announce $0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gladstone Investment’s earnings. Gladstone Investment posted earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gladstone Investment will report full-year earnings of $0.96 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $0.93. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Gladstone Investment.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The investment management company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Gladstone Investment had a net margin of 157.21% and a return on equity of 7.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

GAIN stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,151. Gladstone Investment has a 52-week low of $11.58 and a 52-week high of $17.15. The company has a market cap of $511.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.23.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9.3%. This is a positive change from Gladstone Investment’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.87%.

In other news, President David A. R. Dullum acquired 3,000 shares of Gladstone Investment stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.54 per share, for a total transaction of $49,620.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Gladstone Investment by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,569 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Gladstone Investment by 3.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,960 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Gladstone Investment by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 76,390 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Gladstone Investment by 100.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Gladstone Investment by 1.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 110,022 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.52% of the company’s stock.

About Gladstone Investment

Gladstone Investment is a publicly traded business development company that seeks to make equity and secured debt investments.

