Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Posted by on Feb 18th, 2022

Brokerages expect Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) to announce $0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gladstone Investment’s earnings. Gladstone Investment posted earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gladstone Investment will report full-year earnings of $0.96 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $0.93. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Gladstone Investment.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The investment management company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Gladstone Investment had a net margin of 157.21% and a return on equity of 7.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

GAIN stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,151. Gladstone Investment has a 52-week low of $11.58 and a 52-week high of $17.15. The company has a market cap of $511.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.23.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9.3%. This is a positive change from Gladstone Investment’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.87%.

In other news, President David A. R. Dullum acquired 3,000 shares of Gladstone Investment stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.54 per share, for a total transaction of $49,620.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Gladstone Investment by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,569 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Gladstone Investment by 3.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,960 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Gladstone Investment by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 76,390 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Gladstone Investment by 100.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Gladstone Investment by 1.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 110,022 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.52% of the company’s stock.

About Gladstone Investment

Gladstone Investment is a publicly traded business development company that seeks to make equity and secured debt investments.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gladstone Investment (GAIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN)

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.