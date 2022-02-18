German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $62.57 Million

Equities analysts forecast that German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) will announce $62.57 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for German American Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $60.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $64.50 million. German American Bancorp posted sales of $53.97 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that German American Bancorp will report full year sales of $253.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $243.20 million to $262.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $249.00 million, with estimates ranging from $200.80 million to $278.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover German American Bancorp.

Get German American Bancorp alerts:

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73. German American Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 36.61%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded German American Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 1.1% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,199 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in German American Bancorp by 5.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,493 shares of the bank’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in German American Bancorp by 0.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in German American Bancorp by 2.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,190 shares of the bank’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in German American Bancorp by 7.7% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 8,359 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. 42.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GABC traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $39.50. 44,348 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,517. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.81 and a 200-day moving average of $39.22. German American Bancorp has a 12-month low of $34.30 and a 12-month high of $51.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, February 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from German American Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.93%.

About German American Bancorp

German American Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning a trust, brokerage, and financial planning through German American Financial Advisors & Trust Co, and German American Insurance, Inc It operates through the following business segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, Insurance Operations, and Other.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on German American Bancorp (GABC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for German American Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for German American Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.