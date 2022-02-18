Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) Short Interest Down 23.8% in January

Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,420,000 shares, a decline of 23.8% from the January 15th total of 4,490,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of GNPX traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.20. The stock had a trading volume of 755,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,564,034. The company has a market capitalization of $105.18 million, a P/E ratio of -5.09 and a beta of -0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.27. Genprex has a 52 week low of $1.17 and a 52 week high of $6.50.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Genprex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Genprex during the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genprex by 105.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 629,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 323,516 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Genprex by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 6,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Genprex by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 56,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 12.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genprex, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer and diabetes. The company’s lead product candidate is REQORSA immunogene therapy drug for non-small cell lung cancer. Its other technologies include GPX-002 gene therapy for diabetes, and ONCOPREX nanoparticle delivery system.

