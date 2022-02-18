Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Generation Bio Co. is a genetic medicines company. It is focused on creating gene therapy for patients suffering from both rare and prevalent diseases. Generation Bio Co. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on GBIO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Generation Bio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Generation Bio from $50.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. William Blair cut Generation Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on Generation Bio from $40.00 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

NASDAQ GBIO opened at $4.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.82 and a 200 day moving average of $16.81. Generation Bio has a twelve month low of $4.55 and a twelve month high of $41.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 3.07.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Generation Bio by 7.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 562,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,141,000 after purchasing an additional 39,725 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Generation Bio by 6.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,244,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,369,000 after acquiring an additional 131,574 shares during the period. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC grew its position in Generation Bio by 7.3% in the second quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 73,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Generation Bio by 9.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,225,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,761,000 after acquiring an additional 289,944 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Generation Bio in the second quarter worth approximately $296,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

About Generation Bio

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

