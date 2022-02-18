GATX (NYSE:GATX) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

GATX (NYSE:GATX) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.500-$5.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.210. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE GATX traded down $2.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $105.67. 120,295 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,976. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $102.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.62 and a beta of 0.89. GATX has a one year low of $84.50 and a one year high of $107.87. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93.

Get GATX alerts:

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $321.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.73 million. GATX had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GATX will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. GATX’s payout ratio is currently 50.38%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GATX. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of GATX from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Sidoti raised shares of GATX from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of GATX from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $110.24.

In other news, CFO Thomas A. Ellman sold 25,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total transaction of $2,697,472.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Deborah A. Golden sold 21,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total transaction of $2,228,260.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,398 shares of company stock worth $5,074,595 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GATX. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of GATX by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in GATX by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in GATX by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,056 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in GATX by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 52,720 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,493,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in GATX by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,965 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter.

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GATX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GATX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.