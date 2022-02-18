Gattaca (LON:GATC) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Gattaca plc (LON:GATC) rose 1.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 89.90 ($1.22) and last traded at GBX 88.50 ($1.20). Approximately 21,711 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 113,009 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 87.50 ($1.18).

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 275 ($3.72) price target on shares of Gattaca in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

The company has a market capitalization of £28.58 million and a PE ratio of 49.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 116.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 170.89.

Gattaca plc, a human capital resources company, provides contract and permanent recruitment services in the private and public sectors. The company operates through three segments: UK Engineering, UK Technology, and International. It offers flexible, permanent, and total workforce solutions; professional outsourced engineering and technology support solutions; and traditional staffing, market insight reporting, packaged campaign, recruitment process outsourcing, and employer branding agency services.

