Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX) – Equities researchers at BWS Financial reduced their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Garrett Motion in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 15th. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.28. BWS Financial also issued estimates for Garrett Motion’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

Get Garrett Motion alerts:

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. Garrett Motion had a net margin of 10.40% and a negative return on equity of 18.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Garrett Motion from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of Garrett Motion stock opened at $7.09 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.29. The stock has a market cap of $461.30 million, a PE ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 2.00. Garrett Motion has a 52 week low of $5.32 and a 52 week high of $8.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Garrett Motion during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Garrett Motion during the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Garrett Motion during the 3rd quarter valued at about $364,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Garrett Motion by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Garrett Motion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000.

About Garrett Motion

Garrett Motion, Inc provides automobile technology. The firm engages in the designing, manufacturing and selling engineered turbocharger, electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers. It offers light vehicle gasoline, light vehicle diesel and commercial vehicle turbochargers that enhance vehicle performance, fuel economy and drivability.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Garrett Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garrett Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.