FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Nutrien Ltd. Issued By Raymond James (TSE:NTR)

Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR) – Analysts at Raymond James boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Nutrien in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now expects that the company will earn $7.46 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.23. Raymond James also issued estimates for Nutrien’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.95 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.12 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $5.58 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.90 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.24 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.18 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Tudor Pickering reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$85.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Nutrien in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$80.00 price objective for the company. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$85.00 price target on shares of Nutrien and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$85.00 price target on shares of Nutrien and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Nutrien from C$83.00 to C$88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$84.00.

Shares of TSE:NTR opened at C$98.03 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$92.00 and a 200 day moving average of C$85.32. The stock has a market cap of C$55.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.95. Nutrien has a 12 month low of C$66.05 and a 12 month high of C$99.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is a boost from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is 32.74%.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

