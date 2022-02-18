Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) PT Set at €49.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Posted by on Feb 18th, 2022

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €49.00 ($55.68) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.30 ($48.07) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday. Barclays set a €51.00 ($57.95) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($45.45) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Nord/LB set a €52.00 ($59.09) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €38.00 ($43.18) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €47.73 ($54.24).

FRA FRE opened at €37.08 ($42.13) on Tuesday. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €60.16 ($68.36) and a 12-month high of €80.00 ($90.91). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €36.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €39.35.

About Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE)

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.