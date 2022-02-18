Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) PT Set at €49.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €49.00 ($55.68) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.30 ($48.07) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday. Barclays set a €51.00 ($57.95) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($45.45) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Nord/LB set a €52.00 ($59.09) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €38.00 ($43.18) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €47.73 ($54.24).

Get Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA alerts:

FRA FRE opened at €37.08 ($42.13) on Tuesday. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €60.16 ($68.36) and a 12-month high of €80.00 ($90.91). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €36.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €39.35.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.