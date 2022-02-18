Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research cut Forward Air from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Susquehanna started coverage on Forward Air in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a positive rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Forward Air from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Forward Air in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a positive rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens upgraded Forward Air from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $136.67.

NASDAQ:FWRD opened at $100.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Forward Air has a fifty-two week low of $80.56 and a fifty-two week high of $125.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $111.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 45.64 and a beta of 1.25.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.09. Forward Air had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 3.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Forward Air will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is a positive change from Forward Air’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.18%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forward Air in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Forward Air by 100.0% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Forward Air in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Forward Air in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Forward Air in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

