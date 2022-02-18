Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) vs. Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN) Financial Survey

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) and Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Flux Power and Byrna Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flux Power -57.24% -119.04% -59.72% Byrna Technologies -4.09% 0.66% 0.47%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Flux Power and Byrna Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Flux Power 0 0 3 0 3.00 Byrna Technologies 0 0 2 1 3.33

Flux Power presently has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 344.44%. Byrna Technologies has a consensus price target of $24.83, indicating a potential upside of 175.01%. Given Flux Power’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Flux Power is more favorable than Byrna Technologies.

Volatility and Risk

Flux Power has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Byrna Technologies has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

30.3% of Flux Power shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.2% of Byrna Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.3% of Flux Power shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.8% of Byrna Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Flux Power and Byrna Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flux Power $26.26 million 1.64 -$12.79 million ($1.01) -2.67 Byrna Technologies $16.57 million 12.98 -$12.55 million ($0.13) -69.46

Byrna Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Flux Power. Byrna Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Flux Power, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Byrna Technologies beats Flux Power on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Flux Power Company Profile

Flux Power Holdings, Inc. engages in the design, development, and sale of rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for industrial applications. It focuses on electric fork lifts and airport ground support equipment. The company was founded by Christopher L. Anthony and Michael Johnson on September 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Vista, CA.

Byrna Technologies Company Profile

Byrna Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and manufacturing of less lethal equipment and munitions. The firm’s products include Byrna and SDI. It offers non-lethal weapons for military and law enforcement personnel. The company was founded on March 1, 2005 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

