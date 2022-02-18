Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Issues Earnings Results

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $41.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS.

NYSE FSR traded down $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $12.76. 15,364,757 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,125,169. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 18.40 and a quick ratio of 18.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.47. Fisker has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $31.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.55 and a beta of 0.88.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Fisker from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Fisker from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Fisker from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Fisker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Fisker from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Fisker during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Fisker by 29.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Fisker in the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Fisker by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fisker in the third quarter valued at $138,000. 25.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fisker

Fisker, Inc engages in the provision of e-mobility solutions. It develops and manufactures eco-friendly electrically powered vehicles. Its products include solar t-shirt, sustainable solar bottle, solar hoodie, and fisker hat. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

