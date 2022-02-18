First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA) Short Interest Down 24.8% in January

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a drop of 24.8% from the January 15th total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of NYSE FFA traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.23. 22,937 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,507. First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $17.50 and a fifty-two week high of $22.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.88.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.23%.
About First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund
First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Chartwell Investment Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.
