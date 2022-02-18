First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) will post earnings per share of $0.87 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Merchants’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.89. First Merchants posted earnings of $0.91 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that First Merchants will report full year earnings of $3.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.56 to $3.76. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.08 to $4.37. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover First Merchants.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.04). First Merchants had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 36.97%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FRME. Hovde Group upgraded shares of First Merchants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

In other news, insider Stephan Fluhler sold 3,155 shares of First Merchants stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total transaction of $127,272.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 36 shares of company stock valued at $1,504. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRME. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Merchants by 49,225.2% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 826,197 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,568,000 after purchasing an additional 824,522 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 11.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,864,695 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,702,000 after buying an additional 198,885 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of First Merchants in the second quarter valued at about $6,294,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 74.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 316,571 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,245,000 after buying an additional 134,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of First Merchants by 96.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 248,836 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,514,000 after acquiring an additional 122,226 shares during the period. 72.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Merchants stock traded down $0.79 during trading on Thursday, hitting $43.03. The company had a trading volume of 156,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,160. First Merchants has a 1-year low of $37.67 and a 1-year high of $50.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.45%.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corp. (Indiana) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers personal banking, business banking, mortgage lending, treasury management services, and wealth management. The company was founded in September 1982 and is headquartered in Muncie, IN.

