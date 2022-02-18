First Citrus Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:FCIT) Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of First Citrus Bancorporation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCIT) were up 1.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $30.50 and last traded at $30.50. Approximately 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.15.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.80 and a 200 day moving average of $30.71.

About First Citrus Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:FCIT)

First Citrus Bancorporation, Inc engages in the provision of community banking services. It specializes in retail and commercial banking services to individuals, professionals, executives, and entrepreneurs. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

